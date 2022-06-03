Camperdown woman releases touching tribute to late husband

When James Lillie was dying with cancer, he told his young boys he would soon become a wedge-tailed eagle.
Three-and-a-half years ago Mr Lillie lost his battle with a rare form of small cell cancer. He had been diagnosed 12 months before.
Advertisement
Mr Lillie would tell his sons Fergus, now 9, and Freddie, now 7, to watch out for him in the sky when he was gone.
These words, along with constant sightings of wedge-tailed eagles at the family's Camperdown farm, inspired his wife Georgia to put pen to paper. The result is the children's picture book Dad is an Eagle Now.
Mrs Lillie released the book, which was illustrated by Ilana Greener, in March.
She said it was an emotional period, as was showing her sons the finished product for the first time.
"It was a really emotional process," Mrs Lillie said.
She said she was extremely grateful to family and friends who had encouraged her to share the words she had written about her late husband in a book. "The response has been incredible," Mrs Lillie said. "It's really blown me away - it's more than I could ever have expected."
Mrs Lillie is donating the profits of the book to cancer research. She said it was a simple story and one she hopes resonates with other families experiencing loss.
"I have always loved writing and the story seems to resonate with other families," Mrs Lillie said.
The book is available to buy at Collin's Booksellers in Warrnambool, Excuse Me and the newsagency in Camperdown, the Cobden newsagency, Blue Wren in Cobden and Cow Lick bookstore in Colac.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.