Tom Smith believes a collective focus on fitness throughout pre-season has become one of Russells Creek's biggest weapons.
"As a group we really focused on our fitness which I think has been a massive focal point for us," the vice-captain said. "We want to run our games out more, and it's saved us a few games where in the past we've been blown out. It's definitely one of our strong suits now."
Smith, 24, is among the group turning the tide for the Creekers in recent years, culminating in the club moving into stand alone third (6-2) after its vital win against Merrivale last round.
The disability support worker said it is the brightest he has seen the club in some time.
"I've been here six or seven years, and it's definitely the best it's been in a while," Smith said. "We're focused on coming together as a unit and controlling what we can control each week."
Smith also credited co-coaches Dylan Herbertson and Danny Chatfield's work within the group.
"They've built big respect and sort of morality in the group," he said. "We've got so many different ages in the group but everyone's really gelling together and that's been if not, the biggest positive this year."
Consistent football remains the goal, with Creek working hard to clean up its slow starts. The group's second halves have been no issue, the team turning a two goal to six half time deficit against the Tigers into a eight-point win. On the flip side, lacklustre first halves against Nirranda and Panmure cost the Creekers a chance to clinch wins after their second half comebacks fell short.
With the club hoping to break its 10-year finals drought, Smith said the playing group was keeping a lid on outside noise, with the season not past its half way mark. But Smith admits it's hard not to be excited by the style of football the team is putting on the park.
Playing a key role up forward alongside the likes of Jyran Chatfield, Smith himself has contributed three goals or more in four of his seven games this year.
"I love working with Chop (Jyran)," he said. "And we've got a few others who pinch in, Xav McCartney, Billy McPhee, and Zac Timms as well and we all work really well together," Smith said.
Russells Creek host Dennington at Mack Oval on Saturday, with skipper Taylem Wason to miss with illness.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
