Warrnambool ten pin bowlers Lachlan Campbell, Jo Fischer win first Open Masters title

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 31 2022 - 8:44am, first published 8:30am
STRIKE: Lachlan Campbell and Jo Fischer broke through for their first Open Masters title. Picture: Anthony Brady

Jo Fischer and Lachlan Campbell's nerves of steel saw the pair clinch maiden Open Masters titles on Sunday.

