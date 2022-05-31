After decades in the same central location, Lava Street Veterinary Clinic is on the move.
Advertisement
The family-owned veterinary clinic is moving to new premises in Raglan Parade in the coming months.
Practice manager Matt Adams said the new premises in the city's west were being remodelled and they hoped to be in there in July.
He said the clinic would include more organised and functional spaces with additional consulting rooms and bigger preparation areas.
"It's a purpose-built surgery and X-ray room," Mr Adams said. "It just works better. The building on Lava Street is quite long and spread out."
Despite its new location, the clinic will continue to operate under its existing name. "We're keeping the same name," Mr Adams said. "That's our brand, people know us as Lava Street."
He said the new clinic's highway frontage and exposure would give it an edge.
"It will be a more functional area to be. Dennington's growing and we get a lot of clients from Port Fairy and Portland. We get people from two hours away."
He said the clinic prided itself on being friendly and its "personal feel which is what people want for their pets".
"That's our ethos, to be kind and do the best job we can for the animals."
The business employs 12 staff including three vets. Mr Adams said it recently employed three nurses and some new positions could be created as a result of the move.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.