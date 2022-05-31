The Standard

Opposition leader tells supporters of The Lookout 'watch this space'

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 31 2022 - 7:55am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORTIVE: State opposition leader Matthew Guy is full supportive of The Lookout residential rehabilitation facility. Picture: Chris Doheny

Supporters of The Lookout alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility have been told to "watch this space" by state opposition leader Matthew Guy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.