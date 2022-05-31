Opposition leader tells supporters of The Lookout 'watch this space'

Supporters of The Lookout alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility have been told to "watch this space" by state opposition leader Matthew Guy.
Mr Guy, who was in Warrnambool, said he discussed the proposed facility with The Lookout committee on a number of occasions.
"I'm sure that there will be more to say," he said when asked about the facility.
"I'm fully behind The Lookout and always have been."
Mr Guy said he would be back in the south-west in the coming months to make more funding commitments.
"I'm not down here and (then) not coming back, that's for sure."
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell also weighed in on the project, criticising the state government for failing to fund it in its budget.
"We are now the only place in the state that doesn't have a facility at all," Ms Britnell said.
She said the government needed to explain why it had provided $36 million for a facility in Mildura, but had failed to commit any funding to The Lookout.
She said Mildura had not done the work Warrnambool had.
"We've got everything in place. It's very callous of this government to leave south-west Victoria completely out of the picture."
Ms Britnell said statistically Warrnambool had a high problem with alcohol and drugs.
The comments come after the Victorian Alcohol and Drug Association (VAADA) revealed the state's daily waitlist for treatment had increased during the pandemic by 71.4 per cent from September 2020 (2385 people) to December 2021 (4088 people).
VAADA executive officer Sam Biondo said there had been a surge in the demand for treatment since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have seen unprecedented increases in demand since the pandemic with average wait times blowing out for some treatment types by over 25 per cent," Mr Biondo said.
"This means extra weeks for those in desperate need of help in a queue, which for many dangerously increases the rate of attrition."
Mr Biondo said it was alarming the state government had cut $39 million from its budget for alcohol and other drug treatment and prevention.
"People experiencing alcohol and other drug dependency have been forgotten over the pandemic. With sales for alcohol increasing by 29 per cent over the pandemic, it is not surprising that 70 per cent of Victorian agencies have seen an increase in the prevalence and severity of alcohol presentations," he said.
When asked whether the state government would fund The Lookout last week, a spokeswoman said it was in discussions with proponents of the project. "We are in discussions with local stakeholders and community groups about this proposal and other initiatives to ensure AOD services meet the needs of the Warrnambool community," the spokeswoman told The Standard.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
