Port Fairy's Griffiths Island has been temporarily closed due to inclement weather.
Moyne Shire Council announced on Tuesday it had closed the island due to high tide and large swell inundating the causeway.
The situation is being continually monitored and access to the island will be re-opened when it is safe to do so.
Updates will be provided via council's social media channels.
It came after a Moyne Shire Council spokesman said conditions were being monitored after reports the tide had risen above the Griffith Island walkway on Monday afternoon.
"The particular area submerged is common for this time of year when tides are higher," he said.
"The island is closed to pedestrians when swell is breaking over the causeway and water is moving quickly, presenting a significant risk to safety."
Port Fairy controller Steve McDowell urged residents were to stay away from the island.
"We are expecting some rough weather today, not so much rain but wind, cool temperatures and the storm surge," he said.
Port Fairy has recorded 1.2mm of rain since 9am.
