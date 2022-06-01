Hamilton is believed to be the first place in the world to live-stream platypus in the wild.
The camera, called Platycam, was turned on at Grange Burn on Monday, capturing footage of the illusive mammal on its first night.
A platypus sculpture and seating area were unveiled at the official launch and students from Hamilton's Gray Street Primary School participated in bank vegetation planting activities.
It is a project by Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority, with funding from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, the Arthur Rylah Institute for Environmental Research and Southern Grampians Shire Council.
Glenelg Hopkins CMA chief executive officer Adam Bester said Platycam was believed to be the only live-stream of platypus in the wild anywhere in the world.
"It's always challenging filming animals in the wild rather than in captivity because we won't know when we we'll see the platypus," Mr Bester said.
"The camera is set up where we know platypus frequent, and we are live-streaming 24-hours-a-day, so we hope people will see them in their most active times of around dawn and dusk."
Mr Bester said the area was also home to a family of ducks and rakali (native water rats), which could also be captured on the camera.
Southern Grampians mayor Bruach Colliton said the Platycam was a testament to the working partnership between the council, CMA and Wannon Water to improve the Grange Burn waterway through the town.
"Council has been happy to support the CMA in this project to install what is now a real feature along the Grange Burn walking track," Cr Colliton said.
The CMA said the best time to view the platypus was between 6-8am and 6-8pm.
You can find the live-stream at www.platycam.com.au. It can also be viewed on the Glenelg Hopkins CMA Facebook page.
