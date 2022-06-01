The Standard

Platycam turned on at Grange Burn in Hamilton to live-stream platypus in the wild

Updated June 1 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLATYPUS: Southern Grampians mayor Bruach Colliton, Glenelg Hopkins CMA chief executive officer Adam Bester and the Arthur Rylah Institute's Diane Crowther.

Hamilton is believed to be the first place in the world to live-stream platypus in the wild.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.