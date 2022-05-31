Koroit beer brewers take out gold medal for stout

Humbling is the best word to describe how Noodledoof owners Sam Rudolph and Alex Carr felt to win a gold medal at the Australian International Beer Awards last week.
The two returned to Koroit with a swag of medals, including a gold for their iced coffee stout.
Their helles lager and cherry whiskey stout also took out silver medals, while they won nine bronze medals.
It's the second year the co-owners have entered the competition after launching the business two-and-a-half years ago.
Mr Rudolph said he and Mr Carr felt slightly out of place in a room full of the "big players" of beer makers.
He paid credit to the community, which has supported the business during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We wouldn't still be around without the support of the community," Mr Rudolph said.
He said the business had brought the iced coffee stout back due to popular request.
Mr Rudolph said after the gold medal win, the two would continue to brew the popular stout.
"It's the second time we brewed it," he said.
"It's a bit of a local hero that we brought back by request."
Mr Rudolph said the COVID-19 pandemic had proved challenging, with the business being affected by staff shortages.
The two made the decision to close at night during May.
"Alex and I work in the brewery as well as out the front," Mr Rudolph said.
"That has helped but we would still like to have a couple of extra staff."
Mr Rudolph said the business was working on a new brew.
He said it was a collaboration with another local business and would have a "chocolately" element to it.
The business also won bronze medals for its helles lager (keg), NZ pilsner (keg), Australian pale ale (can), pom berliner weisse (can), sour feijoa spritzer (can and keg), stonefruit sour (can and keg) and iced coffee stout (can).
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
