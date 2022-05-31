The Standard

Koroit beer brewers take out gold medal for stout

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:13am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOAST OF THE TOWN: Alex Carr and Sam Rudolph won a slew of medals, including a gold medal for stout, at the Australian International Beer Awards. Picture: Anthony Brady

Humbling is the best word to describe how Noodledoof owners Sam Rudolph and Alex Carr felt to win a gold medal at the Australian International Beer Awards last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.