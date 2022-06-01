Middle Island Medical Clinic practice principal Dr Ami Thies says free flu vaccines are a great initiative to protect people from winter illnesses.
The state government will provide free flu jabs throughout June.
Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday the vaccines could be booked through a general practitioner or pharmacy.
"I'm passionate about preventative medicine - I'd much rather my patients don't suffer from influenza, so anything that removes barriers to being vaccinated is a great initiative," Dr Thies said.
She said the uptake of the flu shot was similar to previous years. Those interested in getting a flu shot could also get their second COVID-19 booster (fourth shot) in the same appointment.
"The reason for separating the two vaccines in 2021 was to gather the most accurate data on COVID-19 vaccine side effects," Dr Thies said.
"This also assured adverse reactions to the COVID-19 immunisations were not confused with adverse reactions to other vaccinations given at the same time."
In the 24 hours to Wednesday, 53 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Warrnambool area, bringing the total active infections to 288.
ATAGI has extended the winter COVID-19 booster to include those aged 16-64 with a medical condition and people living with a disability.
Healthcare workers and pregnant women are not recommended to receive it.
Dr Thies said immunisation against COVID-19 peaked two weeks following a booster immunisation before it waned, similar to the immune response of a flu shot.
"There are steadily increasing numbers of the Omicron BA.2 variant and modelling predicts a seasonal increase in winter," she said.
"That's why ATAGI expanded the recommendation for a fourth vaccine to better protect the community in the coming months, particularly patients most at risk of moderate to severe disease or hospitalisation."
Dr Thies said anti-viral tablets were available to treat people at the highest risk of severe COVID-19 which helped minimise hospitalisation and death.
"The medications need to be taken within five days of symptom onset, so it's important people don't put off reporting a positive rapid antigen test or consulting their doctor."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
