Abnormally-high tides, storms and strong winds to lash region.

South-west residents are on high alert after the Bureau of Meteorology warned 'abnormally' high tides 40-50 centimetres above standard levels would lash the region tomorrow.
A 'high astronomical tide' warning, the highest level which can be predicted under meteorological conditions, has been issued for the south-west and is expected to hit the region from 12-4pm on Tuesday, peaking at 2.30pm.
The unusual weather event is due to a strong cold front and low pressure system moving across the state and will likely bring minor inundation to low-lying coastal areas while large waves, thunderstorms, hail and strong winds will also slosh the region.
The cold blast will see the mercury reach just 10-11 degrees, eight below the May average.
Senior meteorologist Christopher Arvier assured The Standard there was little threat to human life.
The severe weather has prompted Warrnambool City Council to issue a caution.
"Given the weather conditions predicted this week, we encourage everyone to exercise caution when visiting Lady Bay," a spokesman said.
"The high tides will limit beach access and large swells could see water crashing over the top of the breakwater.
"The maxim 'never turn your back on the ocean' is a good one to observe this week."
Meanwhile, a Moyne Shire Council spokesman said conditions were being monitored after reports the tide had risen above the Griffith Island walkway on Monday afternoon.
"The particular area submerged is common for this time of year when tides are higher," he said.
"The water is not flowing fast and pedestrians are asked to be cautious if they decided to walk through.
"The island is closed to pedestrians when swell is breaking over the causeway and water is moving quickly, presenting a significant risk to safety.
"Conditions are being monitored with forecast rough weather over the coming days and appropriate safety measures will be put in place as required."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
