Wild weather to lash the south-west as cold front and low pressure system moves across Victoria

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 30 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:37am
Abnormally-high tides, storms and strong winds to lash region.

South-west residents are on high alert after the Bureau of Meteorology warned 'abnormally' high tides 40-50 centimetres above standard levels would lash the region tomorrow.

