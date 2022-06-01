You are welcomed and celebrated

To reduce social isolation and discrimination experienced by the LGBTIQ+ south west community, Bethany Community Support strives to create a safe and inclusive environment for people seeking support services.
Accredited as a Rainbow Tick support organisation in 2019, Bethany prides itself on the inclusive nature of providing high quality support to vulnerable and disadvantaged members of the south west community.
The Rainbow Tick is a national accreditation program for organisations committed to safe and inclusive practice, and service delivery for LGBTIQ+ people. The accreditation aims to assist organisations to move from LGBTIQ+ friendly to LGBTIQ+ inclusive practice. It also reassures the LGBTIQ+ community that an organisation is aware of, is responsive to and is understanding of their needs.
"Bethany Community Support is committed to maintaining our Rainbow Tick Accreditation and providing an organisational culture and support services that are LGBTIQA+ safe and inclusive," said Bethany Group CEO, Grant Boyd.
"We acknowledged that our inclusivity journey is ongoing. Bethany is constantly improving the quality of care and service delivery through prioritising the education and experience for our workforce. Our staff are provided regular training and resources to empower and upskill them.
"We have an internal committee of 14 passionate staff members who champion our LGBTIQA+ strategy and practices to ensure best practice methods are adopted."
For more information, visit bethany.org.au, free call 1300 510 439 or email info@bethany.org.au.
WRAD is a rural community-based Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) service with 28 staff delivering a wide range of AOD interventions, as well as a dedicated LGBTIQ+ working group to further enhance its acceptability within the community.
The WRAD Centre's vision is to advance the health and wellbeing of all people in the South Western Region of Victoria affected by addictive behaviours. WRAD seeks to promote optimal enjoyment of life for people of all genders, age, race, sex, sexual orientation, religion, ability, cultural or language background.
The "Private lives 3" report on health and wellbeing of LGBTIQ people in Australia demonstrates that substance use significantly impacts the lives of people who identify within LGBTIQ+. One sixth of participants reported experiencing a time in the past 12 months when they had struggled to manage their alcohol use, or a time where it negatively impacted their everyday life. The report also shows high rates of mental health issues. WRAD is one of few services that provide a dual diagnosis treatment program.
WRAD and the Handbury Medical Suites continue to improve our agency in competence and acceptability, and look forward to hearing from members of the LGBTIQA+ community on ways we can continue to improve in this area. WRAD has a direct email link on its website, rainbow@wrad.org.au, if you wish to make direct contact or offer feedback and suggestions.