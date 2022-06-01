You are welcomed and celebrated Advertising Feature

To reduce social isolation and discrimination experienced by the LGBTIQ+ south west community, Bethany Community Support strives to create a safe and inclusive environment for people seeking support services.

Accredited as a Rainbow Tick support organisation in 2019, Bethany prides itself on the inclusive nature of providing high quality support to vulnerable and disadvantaged members of the south west community.

The Rainbow Tick is a national accreditation program for organisations committed to safe and inclusive practice, and service delivery for LGBTIQ+ people. The accreditation aims to assist organisations to move from LGBTIQ+ friendly to LGBTIQ+ inclusive practice. It also reassures the LGBTIQ+ community that an organisation is aware of, is responsive to and is understanding of their needs.

"Bethany Community Support is committed to maintaining our Rainbow Tick Accreditation and providing an organisational culture and support services that are LGBTIQA+ safe and inclusive," said Bethany Group CEO, Grant Boyd.

"We acknowledged that our inclusivity journey is ongoing. Bethany is constantly improving the quality of care and service delivery through prioritising the education and experience for our workforce. Our staff are provided regular training and resources to empower and upskill them.

"We have an internal committee of 14 passionate staff members who champion our LGBTIQA+ strategy and practices to ensure best practice methods are adopted."