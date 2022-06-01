WRAD supporting LGBTIQ+ people Advertising Feature

SUPPORT: WRAD is a safe and welcoming service to people from within the LGBTIQ+ community. Photo: Supplied

WRAD is a rural community-based Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) service with 28 staff delivering a wide range of AOD interventions, as well as a dedicated LGBTIQ+ working group to further enhance its acceptability within the community.

The WRAD Centre's vision is to advance the health and wellbeing of all people in the South Western Region of Victoria affected by addictive behaviours. WRAD seeks to promote optimal enjoyment of life for people of all genders, age, race, sex, sexual orientation, religion, ability, cultural or language background.

The "Private lives 3" report on health and wellbeing of LGBTIQ people in Australia demonstrates that substance use significantly impacts the lives of people who identify within LGBTIQ+. One sixth of participants reported experiencing a time in the past 12 months when they had struggled to manage their alcohol use, or a time where it negatively impacted their everyday life. The report also shows high rates of mental health issues. WRAD is one of few services that provide a dual diagnosis treatment program.