Gainey feels blessed to call Australia home after mass school shooting

There's something very important Tim Gainey doesn't take for granted.
"The biggest thing I have to worry about when my girls go to school is whether they have a good day, not whether there will be a shooting," the former Colorado Springs man said.
He said it was devastating to hear that 21 people, including 19 students, had been killed in a mass shooting in Texas.
"Something needs to be done," Mr Gainey said.
He said it was too easy to buy a gun in the US.
"I worry about my nieces and nephews at school over there," Mr Gainey said.
"It's getting worse - you shouldn't have to be looking over your shoulder, going to a petrol station and hope you don't get carjacked or worrying about whether your children will come home from school."
Mr Gainey, who has four daughters, said he was concerned there would be more mass shootings before changes were made to gun laws.
"It's going to be a long process because there are so many guns in America," he said.
Mr Gainey said proposed changes to gun laws were a step in the right direction.
"There's changes proposed with background checks and the age when you can buy a gun.
"There's no way you should give an 18-year-old those type of weapons."
Mr Gainey said when he attended school in the US there were security guards.
Tragically, he lost a friend - an up and coming basketball player - after the Columbine mass shooting.
"He was at the school when it happened and one of his very good friends died," Mr Gainey said.
Devastated by the tragedy and the loss of his close friend, Mr Gainey's friend died by suicide the next day.
Mr Gainey said the majority of US residents wanted tougher gun control laws.
But he conceded the National Rifle Association was extremely powerful.
He said he felt very lucky to call Australia home.
"I've got so many American friends who would never go home to America to live," Mr Gainey said.
"We miss our family and friends and it's good to go back to visit but we wouldn't go back there to live."
RMIT University research fellow Dr Emma Shortis said it was almost impossible to fathom how the US government failed to act on gun control laws.
"The vast majority of Americans support some kind of gun control measures, but a combination of voter suppression, a skewed Electoral College, state capture by the gun lobby, and an increasingly anti-democratic and conservative Supreme Court mean that the elected and appointed officials who are in a position to do something about gun violence are not in any way accountable," Dr Shortis said.
"Many of those same forces are closely linked with, or at least sympathetic to, white supremacist elements in American politics, encouraging and often doubling down on the virulent racism that ties gun violence to racist hate crimes and domestic terrorism."
