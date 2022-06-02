South-west athletes need a 'fit-for-purpose' facility, says club president

Warrnambool's lack of a fit-for-purpose athletics facility is holding back young stars, according to the Athletics South West Turbines president.
Jeremy Dixon said the poor condition of Brauerander limited training options for club members.
"It's not competition or training ready - it hasn't been for a couple of years," Mr Dixon said.
"The fact we have to do modified training means we're not able to do all the things that would benefit our local athletes."
Mr Dixon said the poor condition of the track meant athletes could not wear spikes.
In addition to that the track was slippery and dangerous in wet conditions, he said.
Mr Dixon said it also prevented the club from hosting any competitions locally.
He said a number of club members travelled to Geelong on a weekly basis over summer to compete.
"If we have a track where we can hold some local competitions, we can build the sport and the outcomes for our youth."
Mr Dixon said the club was successful but the lack of training facilities in Warrnambool was holding it back.
Last week South West Coast MP Roma Britnell called for urgent funding for Brauerander.
She said in parliament the track had been damaged by flooding in 2021.
"The multi-million-dollar athletics track directly north of the Brauer College main campus was extensively damaged by flooding in January, 2021," Ms Britnell said.
"Brauerander Park was built in 2007 and is home to the Warrnambool Little Athletics club, which has previously hosted regional championships at the complex.
"The complex is also widely used by Brauer College and the students from throughout Warrnambool and the surrounding districts for athletic carnivals.
"Funding has been sourced through insurance to repair and resurface the damaged track; however, $800,000 is being sought from the Victorian government to install additional drainage."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
