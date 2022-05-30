Camperdown College recently capped off a stellar tournament in the School Sport Victoria Secondary Senior Bowls state finals, winning all of its matches to be crowned champions.
The boys team - consisting of Isaac Winsall, Jacob Brown, Tyler Newcombe and Kona Kerr - were too good in the state finals held on Thursday May 5 in Sunbury, defeating Broadmeadows Secondary College 11-9.
Advertisement
The team also defeated Doncaster Secondary College 8-6 in the semi-final to advance to the decider.
Coach Kathryn Robertson told The Standard it was a wonderful achievement from the boys.
"Coming from a smaller school, it's a great achievement from the boys," she said.
MORE SPORT:
Robertson said the boys' passion for the game had drove them to great heights across the tournament.
"Two of the boys bowl locally so that's how we kind of started, we got a team together last year, it's a bit of a different sport and it gave them opportunity to represent the school," she said.
"They were in the juniors section last year and came third so they were keen this year - they played in Ararat last term and won all their games to win through (to state finals) so not only playing against bigger schools, they were the youngest in the final as well being year 10.
"When we went to Ararat, we actually took five teams, the boys competing last year drummed up a bit of interest within the school. We're a two-storey building here at Camperdown College and we were bringing bowls along at recess and lunchtime and they were going upstairs and practising in the corridors.
"The boys also got together a few times after school and went down the local rink here at Camperdown, and I took them down on two occasions getting ready, so it's great."
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.