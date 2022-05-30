The Standard

Camperdown College goes through undefeated, crowned state champions in school lawn bowls

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:06am, first published 6:00am
STATE TITLE: Kona Kerr, Tyler Newcombe, Jacob Brown and Isaac Winsall celebrate the state title win. Picture: Supplied

Camperdown College recently capped off a stellar tournament in the School Sport Victoria Secondary Senior Bowls state finals, winning all of its matches to be crowned champions.

