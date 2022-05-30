Victim arrives at hospital with 7.5cm deep stab wound to torso

A 39-year-old Warrnambool man went to the Warrnambool Base Hospital on Monday morning with a 7.5cm deep stab wound under his left armpit.
Detective Sergeant Andy Raven, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said it appeared there had been an altercation overnight Sunday at a Barkly Street address which led to the man suffering the wound to his torso.
Advertisement
"The resident has suffered an injury and we are just working through the details of how that has occurred," he said.
"We have a 34-year-old Warrnambool man in custody assisting us with our enquiries.
"The men are believed to know each other. We have a statement from the alleged victim and we are just in the initial stages of an investigation."
Detective Sergeant Raven said the victim presented at the Warrnambool Base Hospital about 9.30am with the significant wound.
He is expected to have surgery and has been described as being conscious and in a stable condition.
"These men appear to live fairly close to each other and there has been an incident overnight," Detective Sergeant Raven said.
"We are requesting that anyone who heard anything in Barkly Street overnight Sunday or early Monday, or anyone who has knowledge about the incident, to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.