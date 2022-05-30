The Standard
Man taken into custody after alleged stabbing in Warrnambool's Barkly Street

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 30 2022 - 3:03am, first published 2:14am
Victim arrives at hospital with 7.5cm deep stab wound to torso

A 39-year-old Warrnambool man went to the Warrnambool Base Hospital on Monday morning with a 7.5cm deep stab wound under his left armpit.

