After the sectional play section, four teams emerged for the finals stage, with the Koroit team of Scott Boschen, Pete Daly and Damian Clifford, the South West team of Rhys Jeffs, Matthew Brewer and Tim Hassett, the Ocean Grove team of Brad Pavey, Callum Hanna and Craig Rippon and the Bowls Victoria team of Peter Inglis, Rob Methven and Gus Macisaac still in the running for the title.