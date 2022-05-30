It was a grand day for the annual Iven Field Memorial at Dunkeld on Saturday, with a high-quality field, including several state champions competing for the prestigious triples title.
There was plenty on the line for the 16 teams which came from all across Victoria, with $5000 of prizemoney up for grabs.
The format consisted of two-bowl triples over 14 ends with teams split into four sections before crossovers for finals, with play beginning at 9am.
After the sectional play section, four teams emerged for the finals stage, with the Koroit team of Scott Boschen, Pete Daly and Damian Clifford, the South West team of Rhys Jeffs, Matthew Brewer and Tim Hassett, the Ocean Grove team of Brad Pavey, Callum Hanna and Craig Rippon and the Bowls Victoria team of Peter Inglis, Rob Methven and Gus Macisaac still in the running for the title.
The semi finals were played over five cut throat ends with the Ocean Grove and Bowls Victoria teams eventually qualifying for the grand final.
In what was an enthralling and tense finish with a brilliant display of shot making from all players, Ocean Grove won the title 4-2.
The annual driving competition was won by Ocean Grove bowler Callum Hanna.
Dunkeld bowler Stephen Field - whose dad started the event around 2008 - said it was a wonderful day to celebrate the sport and bring high-quality bowlers out to the south-west.
"It was a very successful day," he said.
"This was an opportunity to showcase Dunkeld and the Grampians, as well as some high-quality bowlers.
"That's the purpose of the event, to bring in bowlers from outside the region who are strong players and really showcase the talent.
"It was a really upbeat atmosphere, it was live streamed, we had live music so it was terrific.
"It was a really good, enjoyable day."
