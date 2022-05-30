The Standard

Inside Racing: Maher still planning Saunter Boy's journey to the Grand National Hurdle

By Tim Auld
May 30 2022 - 5:00am
PLANS: Trainer Ciaron Maher is still deciding on Saunter Boy's lead-in to the Grand National Hurdle. Picture: Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

REIGNING Warrnambool Galleywood Hurdle winner Saunter Boy will contest a feature flat race in either Sydney or Queensland before running in the $300,000 Grand National Hurdle at Sandown on August 7.

