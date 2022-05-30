The Standard's Morgan Hancock was courtside on Friday night to capture some of the Warrnambool Under 18 Champions League basketball action from Warrnambool Stadium.
The Bombers and Tikis - the top two sides on the table - did battle in round four of the champions league, but it was the Bombers that prevailed 85-52.
There was plenty of individual highlights, with Pwoch Akoch (24 points), Rupert Morley (24 points) and Lachlan Wines (21 points) leading the way for the Bombers, while for the Tikis Harry McGorm (20 points) and Mason Osborne (12 points) were the leading scorers.
In the remaining games across the night, Warriors defeated Blues 74-68 and Status defeated Comets 52-45.
