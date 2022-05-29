A Victoria Police helicopter was involved in the manhunt for wanted 26-year-old Warrnambool man Zachary Miller.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said Miller was allegedly involved in another petrol theft drive-off, at Mortlake about noon Sunday.
Miller is driving a white 2004 Ford Ranger utility and he daily changes its false number plates.
Detective Senior Constable Verity said the police helicopter arrived in the south-west about 1pm and was involved in the search for Miller throughput the afternoon around Warrnambool and district.
Miller was spotted by mobile patrolling police officers in Warrnambool on Sunday afternoon, driving erratically and evading police.
He was unable to be intercepted despite the helicopter search in Warrnambool and the Grassmere district.
"People may have seen the helicopter which was flying over Warrnambool for a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon," Detective Senior Constable Verity said.
Miller has allegedly been involved in a number of petrol drive-offs in Warrnambool and district, as far away as Camperdown and Mortlake, during the past couple of weeks.
He has also allegedly been involved in numerous police evades when he refuses to obey officers' instructions to pull over.
Last month police released an image of Miller who is wanted on a warrant of imprisonment after breaching parole and cutting off his ankle bracelet.
He is known to frequent Warrnambool and district.
Police are particularly keen to find where Miller is hiding so they can arrest him before he starts driving.
Anyone who sees Miller should contact triple-zero (000) immediately and anyone with information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
