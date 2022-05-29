The Standard

A blood sample has been taken from the 46-year-old driver for analysis

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 30 2022 - 12:31am, first published May 29 2022 - 10:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver crashes through hedge into fountain

A 46-year-old Portland driver will have his blood analysed after crashing through a home's hedge and into a fountain late Sunday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.