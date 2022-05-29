Driver crashes through hedge into fountain

A 46-year-old Portland driver will have his blood analysed after crashing through a home's hedge and into a fountain late Sunday night.
Portland police Sergeant Daniel Lehmann said the incident happened about 10pm Sunday in Portland's Balmoral Court.
He said the driver, who lives in the same court, lost control of his Honda CRV, which went through a hedge and into the fountain.
"I don't think the fountain fared well," he said.
"The driver was not injured but did not speak English, but fortunately he contacted a friend who arrived at the scene and was able to interpret.
"The collision happened shortly after 10pm and it appeared that the driver just didn't quite manage to make it home."
Sergeant Lehmann said the driver explained he had health concerns and was taken to the Portland Base Hospital, where a blood sample was taken.
He said that sample would be analysed to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the collision.
Police said it was suspected that the driver had been drink driving, which was believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.
