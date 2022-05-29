Death of man being investigated after OC spray deployed

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in northern Victoria on Sunday night.
Officers attended Vine Court, Robinvale, following reports a man, who was wanted by police in relation to a number of assaults and making threats, was at an address in the court shortly before 5.30pm.
As police entered the rear yard of a home, they were confronted by the 35-year-old man who was armed with a knife.
The armed man was OC sprayed by police and taken into custody before he appeared to become unresponsive.
Attending officers immediately called for medical assistance and performed CPR on the man, but he couldn't be revived.
Detectives from the Homicide Squad will investigate the incident with oversight from Professional Standards Command, as per standard practice when a person dies in police custody.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
