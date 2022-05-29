The Standard

At 7am in Warrnambool it was 7.4 degrees but the wind chill made it feel like 2.7

AT
By Andrew Thomson
May 29 2022 - 9:29pm
Cold and wet ahead: The south-west can expect a cool damp week ahead. At 7am in Warrnambool it was 7.4 degrees but the wind chill made it feel like 2.7.

Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, showers and north-easterly winds are expected on Monday.

