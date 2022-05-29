Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, showers and north-easterly winds are expected on Monday.
Areas likely to be affected include the south-west, Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central and North East forecast districts and parts of the Central and East Gippsland forecast districts.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
The warning was re-issued at 4.48am by the bureau this morning.
The south-west is expecting a cool and wet day with a marine gale warning in place for the west coast.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 7.4 degrees but the wind chill made it feel like 2.7.
Today will be cloudy with a high (80 per cent) chance of showers.
Winds will be north-east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day then becoming westerly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.
Warrnambool, Heywood, Portland and Port Fairy are expecting tops of 14 degrees, Colac and Mortlake 12, Hamilton just 11 and Ararat an even cooler 10.
A weak high pressure ridge sits over eastern Bass Strait as a low pressure system deepens over the Bight.
The low is forecast to move across northern Victoria today, clearing to the east overnight.
A cold front will follow on Tuesday, embedded in vigorous south-westerly flow.
Winds will gradually ease from the west on Wednesday as the next high pressure ridge slowly approaches, crossing Bass Strait on Thursday.
Tomorrow will be even cooler than Monday.
Warrnambool is expecting a top of just 12 degrees, there's a 100 per cent chance of between 20-25mm of rain and there's the chance of a thunderstorm, with gusty winds and possible small hail.
Wednesday we can expect a daytime top of 14 degrees, with a 90 per cent chance of between 2-5mm of rain, Thursday cloudy 13, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday showers and tops of 11 or 12 degrees.
