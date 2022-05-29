After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Longest Lunch event was finally back on the menu for Warrnambool diners.
About 90 people enjoyed a meal at Deakin University's Brother Fox restaurant on Sunday with proceeds from the sold out $75 a head event going to Mpower for much-needed equipment.
An auction held during the afternoon also raised $8500 which will also go to Mpower which provides services to children with disabilities.
Rotary Club of Warrnambool Daybreak longest lunch committee member Dianne Brown said it was good to have the event back up and running after the pandemic put a stop to it two years in a row.
"It's been really hard so it's lovely to be back," she said.
"It's been amazing. We are thrilled with it.
"It's lovely to see the money go to a worthy cause."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
