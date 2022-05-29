Koroit utility Tom Baulch and South Warrnambool speedster Luamon Lual impressed for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels on Saturday, with the pair producing strong performances in the NAB League win against Western Jets.
Baulch,18, in just his seventh appearance for the Rebels after playing six games in 2021 - held his own in the 48-point win at MARS Stadium, 14.9 (93) to 6.9 (45), taking seven marks and gathering 21 disposals in his first game of the season.
Advertisement
Lual provided plenty of drive, not racking up huge numbers but having a big impact.
"He (Baulch) came in and played a key defender role for us, and I thought he was really good," Rebels coach David Loader said.
"Luamon is playing some nice footy, didn't get huge possessions but he just doesn't make mistakes.
"He was really good."
Hamilton Kangaroo Vincent Huf also played his first game of the season for the Rebels, with Loader confident the talented athlete will be better for the run.
"He played cricket until a few weeks ago so for him to come back in and do what he did was pleasing," he said.
"He'll certainly improve and get better as the season goes."
Other Hampden league prospects, Hamish Sinnott (15 disposals), Will White (13 disposals) and Jamieson Ballantyne (15 disposals) all played strong roles in the win.
Loader said it what was a really even team performance.
"We didn't have a lot down, we looked dangerous up forward, but we moved the ball well out of defense and stood up. Our midfield was solid as well," he said.
"We made a few structural changes, we looked really good. It was nice to respond with a few guys missing so it was a good time for a few of the boys to play a different role and they all stood up."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.