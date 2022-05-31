The Standard
Updated

A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 31 2022 - 1:50am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police request dash camera footage after pedestrian struck by car

UPDATE, Tuesdday, 11.45am:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.