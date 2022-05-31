Police request dash camera footage after pedestrian struck by car

UPDATE, Tuesdday, 11.45am:
Warrnambool police want dash camera footage of a collision involving a 64-year-old male pedestrian and a vehicle near the Raglan Parade/Caramut Road intersection on Saturday night.
A Warrnambool police highway patrol unit spokesman said investigations into the cause of the collision about 9pm Saturday night were ongoing.
"We have a few statements from witnesses and dash camera footage of the aftermath of the collision, but we don't have anything of the actual collision at this stage," he said.
"We believe the pedestrian was heading south from the north side of the highway.
"It appears he was not at the traffic lights, but crossing the highway across the lanes from more towards Dennington.
"We have dash camera footage which shows that the traffic lights were green at the time of the collision."
The pedestrian suffered lower body injuries and was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
"It was traumatic for everyone involved and witnesses," the spokesman said.
"It is not a well lit intersection and we don't know why the pedestrian was not using the pedestrian crossing at the traffic lights.That's what it's there for."
The driver of the car, a 25-year-old Warrnambool man, stopped at the accident scene and has been helping police with their enquiries.
Anyone with dash camera footage of the collision is requested to contact the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit or Crime Stoppers on 12800 333 000.
Sunday: A 64-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious lower-body injuries after being hit by a car in west Warrnambool on Saturday night.
It's understood the accident happened about 9pm Saturday night in west Warrnambool.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said highway patrol unit officers had been told a pedestrian walked out into the path of a car on Raglan Parade just after 9pm.
The pedestrian, a 64-year-old Warrnambool man, was taken to the Warrnambool Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, a 25-year-old Warrnambool man, stopped at the scene and has been helping police with their enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dash cam footage is urged to contact the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
An Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for comment.
