Pedestrian struck by car while crossing main road

A 64-year-old Warrnambool pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving a car on Saturday night.
It's understood the accident happened about 9pm Saturday night in west Warrnambool.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said highway patrol unit officers had been told a pedestrian walked out into the path of a car on Raglan Parade just after 9pm.
The pedestrian, a 64-year-old Warrnambool man, was taken to the Warrnambool Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, a 25-year-old Warrnambool man, stopped at the scene and has been helping police with their enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dash cam footage is urged to contact the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
An Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for comment.
