A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 29 2022 - 3:07am, first published 2:54am
Pedestrian struck by car while crossing main road

A 64-year-old Warrnambool pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving a car on Saturday night.

