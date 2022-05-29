More than $644 million in infrastructure and property assets across Corangamite Shire are under review.
The council has released its draft asset plan which will guide the council's approach to asset management for the next 11 years.
Council manages over $644 million in infrastructure and property assets including:
A Draft Asset Plan has been prepared to support the 'Community Vision 2040' and 'Council Plan' and to meet current and future demand in a financially sustainable way.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the plan would help the council make policy and operational decisions that reflect community priorities and prepare for future challenges.
"All assets deteriorate over time and it is council's responsibility to protect and maintain them so they meet the needs and aspirations of our residents," Cr Gstrein said.
"We also need to schedule upgrades and new projects so services, economic activity and liveability remain strong into the future.
"This can be extremely challenging because it is expensive and resources are finite.
"Sometimes different interests need to be balanced. At other times investments need to be prioritised in order of urgency."
Cr Gstrein encouraged residents to have their say at www.corangamite.vic.gov.au/Asset-Plan.
Submission close at 5 pm June 9.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
