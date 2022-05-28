Warrnambool-based Middle Island Brewing Co has claimed a major prize at the Australian International Brewers Awards.
Director Briony Howells said Middle Island had claimed a bronze medal in the mid strength class.
She said the company had entered three beers and a label in the awards which were held at the Melbourne Showgrounds late last week.
There were 355 brewers who entered 2630 beers and there were more than 100 entries in each of the categories.
Middle Island previously took out a silver medal at the Melbourne International Brewers Awards last year.
Mrs Howells said the recognition re-enforced the opinion of the company directors that they were on the right track.
"We are obviously a new brewing company but the recognition in the Melbourne awards and especially now in the international awards shows us we are more than competitive with some of the biggest players in the market," she said.
"Want we really want is for people across the south-west to sample our products and to make up their own minds about just how good our beers are.
"That local support has been inspirational and it helps us get on that commercial footing which we believe will allow us to be a success long term.
"If you haven't tried our products check out our social media for the closest stockists.
"All we ask is that you give us a try. You might be surprised and find something you really love.
"There's a full range of beers available," she said.
