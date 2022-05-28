The Standard

An image of a man of interest has been released by police after an incident early Thursday morning of the May races

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 28 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 10:35pm
Police trying to identify man of interest after May races sex assault

Warrnambool police are trying to identify a man of interest after a sexual assault on the Wednesday night of the May Races.

