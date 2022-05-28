Police trying to identify man of interest after May races sex assault

Warrnambool police are trying to identify a man of interest after a sexual assault on the Wednesday night of the May Races.
There were a large number of people in the city that week for the annual racing carnival and particularly out and about after the races at licensed premises in the city.
A police spokeswoman said detectives from the Warrnambool Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation team had released an image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries into the sexual assault.
"Investigators have been told a woman was approached at a licensed venue on Liebig Street in Warrnambool by an unknown man about 1.50am on Thursday, May 5.
"As the victim moved away from the man he sexually assaulted her.
"It was blatant offending and we are very keen to identify the person of interest.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."
