Today across the south-west we can expect showers, but there's already a sheep weather alert in place for tomorrow.
Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, showers and north-easterly winds are expected during Monday across the south-west.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
Today at 8am it was 9.3 degrees, felt like 7.7 and we've had 3.4mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
Warrnambool and Port Fairy are expecting tops of 15 degrees, Hamilton 13, Ararat 12 and Mortlake, Portland, Casterton and Colac 14.
On Monday Warrnambool is expecting a top of just 13 degrees, there's a 95 per cent chance of rain, between 4-8mm, and it's going to be cool right across the region.
Winds will be east to north-easterly 20 to 30 km/h shifting west to south-westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the evening.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around 6 with daytime temperatures reaching between 9 and 13 degrees.
There's a deep low over the Bight that is forecast to move across northern Victoria during Monday.
A strong cold front will then cross Victoria early Tuesday as the low moves away to the east. Conditions will gradually ease Wednesday as the next high slowly approaches from the west.
