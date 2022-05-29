Dennington is counting the cost of a significant injury toll from Saturday's 142-point loss to Panmure, with Dogs coach Ben Thornton conceding it is going to provide a few challenges.
The Dogs played with 16 players on the ground at times in the final term, with Jonathon Malone (ankle), Sam Lee (shoulder), Tom Lee (knock to the knee), Tom Noonan (hamstring) and Sam Curtis (arm) all injured throughout the match.
Thornton said while it wasn't any excuse for the heavy loss it was going to force a lot of changes at selection.
"It is very disappointing," he said.
"We'll have to reward blokes below, fingers crossed we get Reggie Barling and Josh Stapleton back, and they're massive to our team.
"We've had some players go back to the reserves and under 18s, so we'll look to bring them back up."
Thornton said the group was outplayed by Chris Bant's side and described them as the 'best' he'd seen this year.
"They're a bloody good side, they'll be right there at the pointy end," he said.
"They made us play bad, they pulled us apart. It was a credit to them, they played pretty amazing really.
"We're on a journey, it's going to happen and in a way it's good to see how disappointed the boys are in a loss like that."
