The Standard

Injury toll climbs for Dennington after 142-point loss to fired-up Panmure

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 29 2022 - 3:03am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INJURED: Sam Lee, pictured flying for a mark against Merrivale earlier this season, was injured on Saturday. Picture: Meg Saultry

Dennington is counting the cost of a significant injury toll from Saturday's 142-point loss to Panmure, with Dogs coach Ben Thornton conceding it is going to provide a few challenges.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.