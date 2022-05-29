What a powerful performance from Panmure and another strong reminder of its ability to put sides to the sword with precision.
The second-placed Bulldogs were at their dynamic best on Saturday in the Warrnambool and District league, thumping an in-form Dennington to the tune of 142 points, 23.19 (157) to 2.3 (15).
While Ben Thornton's much-improved Dogs were battling injuries throughout the game, it was a performance built off pressure through the midfield and a dynamic forward line which saw returning coach Chris Bant and Lachlan McLeod combine for 12 goals - six majors apiece.
"The best thing was probably our pressure, we just didn't give them an easy kick all day and created turnovers through that," Bant said of the big win.
"It's the key to our game, when that's up, we can get the footy back - once we get it into our forward line we can get repeat entries and score pretty heavily. We're pleased with the result."
Elsewhere, Nirranda ensured its undefeated run would continue with the ladder leaders knocking off Old Collegians comfortably on the road by 91 points, 19.15 (129) to 6.2 (38).
The Blues set the game up with a 10-goal to three first half.
