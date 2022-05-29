The Standard

Kolora-Noorat forward Sam Boyd slots 12 in big win against Timboon Demons

By Nick Creely
May 29 2022
DAY OUT: Kolora-Noorat forward Sam Boyd slotted 12 against the Demons. Picture: Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Kolora-Noorat forward Sam Boyd showed ominous signs of his worth on Saturday, slotting 12 goals in the Power's barnstorming win against Timboon Demons.

