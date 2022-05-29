Kolora-Noorat forward Sam Boyd showed ominous signs of his worth on Saturday, slotting 12 goals in the Power's barnstorming win against Timboon Demons.
The big man - recruited from Geelong league outfit Leopold alongside his brother Lucas this season - filled his boots as the Power stormed to a 22.19 (151) to 5.5 (35) victory.
In just his third game for the club, Boyd - who has played the majority of his career as a key defender across various clubs including at VFL level with Footscray - showcased the strength of the club's key position stocks in a powerful performance which will have opposition sides nervous.
"He had a day out Sam, it came from our midfielders and he was lucky to get on the end of some pretty hard work," Power coach Nick Bourke said.
"It's reward for effort from him - he had a bit of a sore knee the week before so missed last week so he's putting plenty of work in."
Bourke joked that Sam's haul exceeded his brother's previous best on a football field.
"Lucas was there and said his best was 11 and Sam got 12, so I'm sure Sam is happy about that," he said.
But the Power mentor reiterated to have the big man up and about allows so much flexibility within the side, especially with a stable defensive group
"It's harder coming in as a key forward not knowing how your midfielders kick the ball," he said.
"To get him in and get some continuity is great. Hopefully we get Lucas in the next few weeks and then we can keep building more camaraderie in the forward line.
"It's important to us going forward. Having the luxury of Jeremy Larcombe and Ryan O'Connor down back allows him to play his brand, and he can play at either end if needed."
Sitting fifth with a 5-3 win-loss record, Bourke said it was important to keep winning.
"It's always pleasing to bank four points, Timboon at Timboon is never easy, I said that coming into the game," he said.
"No matter where they are, they play well at their ground. It was pleasing to push away in the second half."
