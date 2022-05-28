Victoria Country's under 16 coach Mat Holmes says he can see the growth in local talents Poppy Myers and Eve Covey.
In Warrnambool for a training camp, Holmes said the Port Fairy pair were like "little sponges".
Advertisement
"They're soaking everything up, they want to do the right thing and they've come along," he said.
"You can see the growth in their basketball and the more they play the better they get.
"They will both be important players for us when we head to Perth and I see a big future for them both."
The state team convened in Warrnambool for its fifth prep of eight ahead of the national under 16 championships in Perth in July. Holmes said his group had enjoyed their time in Warrnambool.
"Wonderful facilities and a wonderful welcome from the Warrnambool Basketball Association," Holmes said.
Along with attending Saturday night's Big V game at The Arc, the squad also held various on-and-off court sessions over the two days.
The camp concluded with a practice match against members of the Warrnambool Mermaids program at Emmanuel College on Sunday.
With scores levelled 47-all at three quarter time, the under 16s ran away with bragging rights in a 58-66 win. Holmes said his team's defensive pressure was strong.
"And we shot the ball well," he said. "We hadn't shot it that well during prep. It's good its come together this camp.
"Each camp they're building on it, so it was pleasing to see this time they started to hoop out a bit and start to achieve what we felt they could achieve."
Holmes said his team was on track of the championships, though will need to monitor captain Indi Schwartz after she suffered an injury during the weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.