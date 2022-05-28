The Standard

Eve Covey, Poppy Myers showing growth in training camps ahead of national under 16 championships

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 29 2022 - 5:15am, first published May 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BALLING: Port Fairy's Poppy Myers (left) in action for the under 16 Vic Country side on Sunday. Picture: Anthony Brady

Victoria Country's under 16 coach Mat Holmes says he can see the growth in local talents Poppy Myers and Eve Covey.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.