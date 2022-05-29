Portland is hoping its best netball will prove competitive ahead of back-to-back fixtures against the competition's top two sides.
The Tigers ran away with a late 14-goal win against Terang Mortlake during co-coach Remy Grant's 200th game for the club but will be up against it with games against Koroit and South Warrnambool in consecutive rounds.
"Absolutely, a couple big games," Portland co-coach Michelle Fink said. "South and Koroit sit first and second for a reason, our best netball hopefully is competitive with them. We'll look to defensively try and shut their mid court down, and if we can force some errors and turnovers and convert at the other end, hopefully we should be competitive."
Fink said it was great to get the win against Terang Mortlake for Grant. Despite a slow start, down by seven in the first term, the Tigers fought back for the lead by three quarter time.
"We made some changes and they paid dividends for us," Fink said, adding she was impressed with her team's fitness and ability to stick to the game plan.
Over in Hamilton, Cobden held on for a gritty three-goal victory against the Kangaroos, with coach Sophie Hinkley also pleased by her side's ability to run out the final minutes of the game.
"I thought it was a great game," Hinkley said. "We were anticipating now (Hamilton) had most of their full side back, they'd be really tough competition."
Hinkley said a strong lead in the opening quarter was crucial in the scheme of things.
"I think we were up by nine," she said. "(Hamilton) hadn't played together much so once they got into the game, they really got on top of us at different times."
Hinkley said her group was concentrating on building up its mental and physical stamina after dropping a game late to Koroit recently.
"I've been happy with the way we've been able to consistently win quarters," she said. "It's just within quarters, we often start them well and have patches where teams will get a run of goals. If that happens at the wrong time of the game it can be really detrimental."
Sophie Blain lined up for her 100th senior game for the Bombers, with Hinkley praising a number of the group's youngsters for sticking with the side over the years.
"It's the second milestone we've had from 22-year-olds this year," she said of Blain and Molly Hutt. "Its something we're really proud of, having those girls who have come through the juniors and played open netball from a young age."
Meanwhile, Camperdown coach Leah Sinnott said her group was disappointed by a 17-goal loss to Warrnambool. The Magpies conceded 36 goals in the opening quarter, before losing goal keeper Brooke Richardson to an ankle injury.
A return to form in the third, shooting 17-7, got Camperdown back in the game, though momentum eventually swung back in the Blues' favour.
Koroit continued its form with 14-goal win over Port Fairy, goalie Nell Mitchell staring with 43 goals.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
