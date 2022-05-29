The Standard

Portland preparing for big games against Koroit, South Warrnambool

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
May 29 2022 - 9:00am
MILESTONE: Cobden's Sophie Blain played her 100th senior game on Saturday. Picture: Anthony Brady.

Portland is hoping its best netball will prove competitive ahead of back-to-back fixtures against the competition's top two sides.

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

