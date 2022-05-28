A physical contest between rivals has given one team its first big challenge and another plenty of belief it can match it with the best.
South Warrnambool held on for a thrilling two-goal victory against North Warrnambool, the latter holding court in the opening half before the unbeaten Roosters' polish proved too strong.
South coach Will Jamison was pleased to witness a game that gave opportunity to identify weaknesses while still walking away with the win.
"We've worked really hard on our fitness to know that if there is a game that's going to be a full 60 minute grind, that in the last five minutes we're still there," he said. "To run out the full game and hold onto that small lead we created was pleasing."
The Eagles got off to a blinder, sinking five goals before the Roosters got on the board, though Jamison's squad remained in touch by four at the main break.
"I thought in the first half we just weren't letting the ball go," Jamison said. "We were seeing passes but probably just didn't commit to them. I thought in the second half we were a little bit more confident. That as a result gave us more rhythm moving from defence into attack."
Jamison credited North for creating a lot of doubt, as well as their defending of space.
"Once we adjusted to that we were great, but it took us a little too long," he said.
Eagles coach Skye Billings also applauded South's performance, saying they played "an absolute blinder".
"Probably helped we had a bit of a look at them playing Koroit," Billings said. "We got to see what match ups we could do. We knew (goal keeper) Rachel (Batten) could shut down Hollie (Phillips) as long as she stayed in front. That's probably the best match up for Hollie in the league, height wise.
"But South was just so disciplined and the way they brought the ball down the court beat us all over."
Billings said the goal for North was to smooth out inconsistent patches of play, as its main seven finally start to hit the court for the first time.
"Very happy with how my girls pulled through," she said. "That was our first week we played the seven."
Former Australia Diamonds coach Norma Plummer was on the sidelines on Saturday, working with North Warrnambool at training earlier in the week as well as on game day. Billings said it was an honour to learn from Plummer.
"To have her here and those little insights on the side, just things to work on has been unbelievable and something we've cherished all week," she said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
