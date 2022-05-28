The Standard

South Warrnambool remain undefeated across close call against North Warrnambool

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 29 2022 - 9:09am, first published May 28 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STEELY EYED: South Warrnambool defender Carly Watson assesses her options as she moves the ball into attack. Picture: Morgan Hancock

A physical contest between rivals has given one team its first big challenge and another plenty of belief it can match it with the best.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.