A critical win at home has kept Hamilton Kangaroos in touch with Hampden league's top five.
The Kangaroos had a hard-fought 19-point victory against the visiting Cobden, with coach Hamish Waldron pleased with his team's outside game.
Advertisement
"We knew Cobden would be a contested side so once we got it on the outside with a bit of free ball we could spot up some forwards," he said.
The home side found a good start, kicking 4.5 to the Bombers' 1.1. Cam Pither impressed down back for Hamilton, as did Andrew Pepper in the midfielder.
Meanwhile junior talent Deacon White made his senior debut, finishing in the best with two goals.
A big thing we wanted to tick off at the start of the season was every home game we played we wanted to try and make sure we win.- Hamish Waldron
"That was probably (Cam's) best game for the season," Waldron said. "Andrew was good on the ball, kicked one and had 36 touches. And (Deacon) didn't look out of place, he played a little bit off half back and on the wing so that was pleasing to see."
Meanwhile, Hamilton's ruck Cam Whyte went down at half time with a hamstring issues, forcing some changes to its line up.
"We had to put Taine Morris in (ruck) and change with Bailey Mason who we threw into the forward line," Waldron said.
After up-and-down results recently, Waldron added it was crucial his team got the win before its road trip to Camperdown.
"We had to turn it around after South last week," he said. "I said to the boys before the game, we've just got to get back on that winners list.
"A big thing we wanted to tick off at the start of the season was every home game we played we wanted to try and make sure we win. That should hopefully get us into the finals if we do that."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.