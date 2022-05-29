Warrnambool coach Ben Parkinson says his team's ruthless nature against Camperdown is "a stepping stone to where it wants to go as a club".
The Blues put the Magpies to bed with a brutal 116-point drubbing on Saturday, as they look towards next round's fixture against lowly-ranked outfit Port Fairy.
"We get sick of saying it, but you look at Koroit, when they play a side below them, they really hammer them," Parkinson said.
"They're ruthless in their four quarters and we're still developing as a team, so each week is a stepping stone in the projection of where we want to go."
He said his group will be out to impress several returning premiership players in round eight, with Warrnambool hosting seven senior flag reunions at Reid Oval.
"It's a big weekend for our club," Parkinson said. "It's really important we showcase what we're about. Those boys have won flags for our footy club and these boys want to go and join them."
Warrnambool piled on 12 unanswered goals in its first half against Camperdown, reaching a triple-figure lead by three quarter time.
"Really happy with the defensive side of things," Parkinson said. "(Camperdown) goalless before halftime, and four goals for the match is really good. We had a bit of a focus on being really stingy."
Jason Rowan kicked six for the Blues, while their midfielders also impacted up forward.
"Jackson (Bell) got four, Damien McCorkell got one, Mitch Bidmade got two, so it's really pleasing for those guys to contribute to the scoreboard," Parkinson said. "Our midfield scored half our goals which was great."
On a sour note, Brad Bull was taken to hospital with a neck concern late in the game.
"He tackled a Camperdown player and they rolled in the tackle and went over Brad's head. He had a bit of pain, so it was all precaution," Parkinson said.
Meanwhile, Camperdown's Neville Swayn admitted it was harder to find positives out of Saturday's performance compared to a similar triple digit defeat against Koroit the week prior.
"There are days you can have big defeats and take positives out which we did last week," the coach said. "We started bad (against Warrnambool) and the day didn't really improve."
Swayn couldn't fault his team's effort but said a failure to execute held them back.
The Magpies, already without key forward Sam Gordon, lost Isaac Stephens on Friday, leaving the side without its full forward and centre half forward.
"That's no excuse but with where we are at, we probably just don't have the depth that we've had other years," Swayn said. "You take three or four of your better players out, it's hard to cover those."
Swayn said the club would move on quickly ahead of a crucial home game against Hamilton.
"We'll look for a really good response, get some key personnel back which could straighten us up a little bit," Swayn said. "We can't shy away from the fact, we've just got to keep working hard during the week."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
