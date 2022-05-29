Koroit coach Chris McLaren believes maintaining method in an one-sided match will put his group in good standing ahead of a top-two showdown.
The Saints were surgical in a 31.23 (209) to 4.1 (25) beating of Port Fairy, as it prepares to welcome ladder-leaders Portland to Victoria Park on Saturday.
"You're pretty mindful that you play a proper method and get some stuff right," McLaren said. "How you defend the ground, your effort, a focus on tackling and one-percenters. They're the things you can give away in an one-sided game. You certainly don't want to see too much stuff that will hurt you against a side like (Portland)."
Reserves coach Nick Whiting was a late inclusion for Will Couch (knee), while Paddy Haberfield rolled an ankle early. However McLaren expects a few to be in the mix for a return against Portland, including Sam Dobson.
"We could have three or four back," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
