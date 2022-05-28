FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Warrnambool 4.3 12.4 17.13 22.15 (147) def Camperdown 0.0 0.2 2.3 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Warrnambool: J. Rowan 6, J. Bell 4, S. Cowling 3, M. Bidmade 2, J. Turland 2, H. Ryan 2, D. Mccorkell, T. Ludeman, R. Mast; Camperdown: Z. Sinnott 2, N. Payne, N. Jones.
BEST: Warrnambool: D. Mccorkell, M. Bidmade, J. Bell, J. Rowan, E. Boyd, S. Cowling; Camperdown: C. Spence, J. Place, H. Sumner, L. O'Neil.
North Warrnambool Eagles 5.4 6.7 9.9 12.11 (83) def South Warrnambool 4.1 5.2 8.5 9.9 (63)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: A. Wines 3, J. Greene, S. Morter, D. Johnstone, T. Porter, N. Vardy, M. Wines, J. Grundy, J. Lewis, J. Bermingham; South Warrnambool: M. Irving 3, S. Kelly 2, J. Dye, S. Beks, J. Hussey, J. Henderson.
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: B. Jenkinson, J. Bermingham, A. Wines, T. Batten, M. Wines, T. Porter; South Warrnambool: H. Lee, J. Saunders, O. Bridgewater, S. Kelly, M. McCluggage.
Hamilton Kangaroos 4.5 5.9 8.13 11.15 (81) def Cobden 1.1 4.3 5.5 9.8 (62)
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos: B. Hicks 2, H. Waldron 2, D. White 2, A. Pepper, T. Morris, C. Pither, H. Cook, C. Murrie; Cobden: R. Mcvilly 2, J. Hutt 2, L. Smith 2, G. Rooke, O. Darcy, L. Hickey.
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos: C. Pither, D. White, A. Pepper, M. McMeel, R. Gill, L. Barnes; Cobden: C. Darcy, L. Smith, S. Thow, T. Marshall, T. Anderson, L. Hickey.
Koroit 7.7 14.12 22.17 31.23 (209) def Port Fairy 1.1 1.1 3.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS: Koroit: J. Korewha 9, J. O'Sullivan 5, C. Byrne 4, T. McPherson 3, P. O'Sullivan 3, B. Dobson 2, J. Neave, J. Lloyd, J. Coghlan West, C. O'Donnell, J. Hausler; Port Fairy: N. Hayes, J. Sobey, P. Lee, D. Smith.
BEST: Koroit: A. Pulling, J. Korewha, J. Hausler, D. McCutcheon, P. O'Sullivan, B. Dobson; Port Fairy: M. Sully, J. Bartlett, O.Pollock.
PFNCC 2.3 7.9 9.11 11.14 (80) def Terang Mortlake Bloods 2.3 3.3 7.3 8.3 (51)
GOALS: PFNCC: T. Sharp 4, T. Jennings 2, J. Dunlop 2, D. Jackson, L. Huppatz, M. England; Terang Mortlake Bloods: W. Kain 2, I. Kenna 2, R. Hutchins 2, W. Berryman, N. Roberts.
BEST: PFNCC: D. Jackson, N. Haylock, P. Procter, A. Shepherd, T. Sharp, T. Jennings; Terang Mortlake Bloods: D. Jones, G. Bourke, X. Vickers, R. Hutchins, I. Kenna, D. Kenna.
RESERVES
North Warrnambool Eagles 3.0 5.1 8.5 9.5 (59) def South Warrnambool 1.2 4.6 8.12 14.22 (46)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: J. Burke 4, N. Butters, L. Burgess, L. Barling, R. Scoble, R. McElgunn; South Warrnambool: T. Freitag 2, B. Anderson 2, X. Beks, R. Youl.
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: T. James, R. McElgunn, J. Burke, J. Brooks, J. O'Brien; South Warrnambool: T. Jenkins, J. O'Sullivan, L. Alsop, P. Doukas, X. Mitchem, B. Anderson.
Koroit def Port Fairy on forfeit
Warrnambool 5.4 8.8 18.13 24.16 (160) def Camperdown 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Warrnambool: H. McNamara 4, S. Morgan 3, H. Evans 2, E. Gatteck 2, R. Fleming 2, H. Donnelly 2, L. Lindsey 2, M. Sell 2, R. Fary, T. Opperman, L. Worden, C. Moncrieff.
BEST: Warrnambool: L. Worden, H. McNamara, S. Morgan, N. Turland, M. Sell, E. Gatteck; Camperdown: L. Ball, S. Morgan, X. O'Connor, H. Green, N. Loader.
Hamilton Kangaroos 2.0 3.3 7.3 8.6 (54) def Cobden 2.2 4.3 7.3 8.3 (51)
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos: R. Alexander 2, J. Anthony 2, H. Douglas, T. Cogger, S. Picken, A. Clemens; Cobden: M. Koroneos 3, N. Koroneos, M. Reed, J. Mcgalde, N. Kemp, B. Gillingham.
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos: A. Martin, R. Alexander, T. Cook, T. Cogger, J. Whyte, T. Fitzgerald; Cobden: J. McLeod, N. Sinnott, M. Reed, B. Gillingham, A. Courtney.
PFNCC 2.5 4.8 6.14 7.16 (58) def Terang Mortlake Bloods 0.0 0.2 1.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS: PFNCC: TBA; Terang Mortlake Bloods: L. Higginson, W. Ruddle.
BEST: PFNCC: L. Goldby, C. Mather, H. Hampshire, A. Orchard, D. Huppatz, R. Carlyon; Terang Mortlake Bloods: TBA.
UNDER 18.5s
North Warrnambool Eagles 2.2 5.3 7.3 8.5 (53) def South Warrnambool 0.1 0.4 4.6 6.8 (44)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: N. Greene 3, D. Bermingham 2, R. Malone, W. Grundy, D. Bourke; South Warrnambool: D. Thornton 2, D. Hawkins, R. Thomas, D. Perera, T. Noseda.
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: L. Wines, M. Arms, D. Bermingham, F. Timms, L. Kenna, D. McKenzie; South Warrnambool: H. Rhodes, O. Smith, R. Thomas, D. Perera, D. Hawkins, M.Powell.
PFNCC 5.5 9.9 12.13 18.16 (124) def Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's 0.1 0.2 3.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS: PFNCC: T. Antony 3, B. Schwarz 3, D. Skinner 2, N. Mckindley 2, S. Peck 2, K. Bannam, Z. Stuchbery, T. Freyer, M. Zeunert, D. Campbell, K. Vallance; Terang Mortlake Bloods: C. King, W. Owen, L. Anders.
BEST: PFNCC: K. Edwards, C. Rawlings, M. Zeunert, Z. Stuchbery, M. Stephens, D. Skinner; Terang Mortlake Bloods: H. Sellens, W. Owen, J. Brown, L. Anders, M. Hughes, D. Goddard.
Cobden 1.3 3.6 3.7 5.9 (99) def Hamilton Kangaroos 3.1 5.3 10.4 15.9 (39)
GOALS: Cobden: N. Sinnott 3, N. Penry, T. Darcy; Hamilton Kangaroos: B. Starkie 5, J. Austin 3, B. Potter 2, N. Herrmann 2, W. Povey, W. Hunter, M. Tooley.
BEST: Cobden: T. Darcy, G. Dwyer, N. Sinnott, T. Roberts, I. McVilly, S. McVilly; Hamilton Kangaroos: N. Herrmann, J. Austin, L. Urquhart, N. Krause, B. Starkie, H. Dennis.
Koroit 4.4 9.5 10.7 15.8 (98) def Port Fairy 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Koroit: L. Hinkley 7, B. Ross 4, J. Brown, J. McCosh, A. Lenehan, J. Lathwell; Port Fairy: M. Ryan.
BEST: Koroit: B. Ross, L. Hinkley, R. Riordan, J. Madden, H. Allen, H. Noonan; Port Fairy: O. Reaburn, A. Fleming, N. Payne, R. Mohan, C. Henderson, X. Kenna.
NETBALL
OPEN
Camperdown 9, 27, 44, 53 (53) def Warrnambool 8, 22, 29, 42 (42)
BEST: Camperdown: Laura Bourke 3; Warrnambool: Amy Wormald 3, Sarah Smith 2, Brianna Thwaites 1.
GOALS: Camperdown: Mary Place 32, Krystal Baker 21; Warrnambool: Amy Wormald 42.
Hamilton 8, 22, 34, 43 (43) def by Cobden 17, 24, 39, 46 (46)
BEST: Hamilton: Kelsey Lewis 3, Emma Somerville 2, Clare Crawford 1; Cobden: Nadine McNamara 3, Sophie Blain 2, Remeny McCann 1.
GOALS: Hamilton: Kelsey Lewis 22, Hayley Sherlock 21; Cobden: Molly Hutt 25, Jessica Bouchier 21.
Port Fairy 12, 24, 35, 43 (43) def by Koroit 15, 29, 44, 57 (57)
BEST: Port Fairy: Tessa Allen 2, Tara Elliott 1; Koroit: Nell Mitchell 3, Molly McKinnon 1.
GOALS: Port Fairy: Emily Forrest 22, Tara Elliott 21; Koroit: Nell Mitchell 43, Isabella Baker 14.
North Warrnambool 12, 24, 30, 40 (40) def by South Warrnambool 10, 20, 31, 42 (42)
BEST: North Warrnambool: Rachael Batten 3, Maddison Vardy 2, Victoria Grundy 1; South Warrnambool: Isabella Rea 3, Annie Blackburn 2, Carly Watson 1.
GOALS: North Warrnambool: Skye Billings 26, Victoria Grundy 14; South Warrnambool: Hollie Phillips 24, Annie Blackburn 18.
Portland 9, 23, 34, 51 (51) def Terang Mortlake 16, 23, 33, 37 (37)
GOALS: Portland: Jessica Crow 31, Heidi Jones 20; Terang Mortlake: Jacqui Arundell 22, Rhi Davis 15.
DIVISION ONE
Hamilton 9, 20, 25, 32 (32) def by Cobden 12, 18, 28, 36 (36)
BEST: Hamilton: Anastasia Walsh 3, Debbie Pither 2, Rebecca Arnold 1; Cobden: Maddison Clifford 3, Rebecca Dendle 2, Ally Jeffery 1.
GOALS: Hamilton: Rosie Close 21, Rebecca Arnold 11; Cobden: Eliza Duynhoven 28, Hannah Justin 8.
Portland 8, 22, 28, 38 (38) def Terang Mortlake 7, 10, 16, 25 (25)
BEST: Portland: Tayla Telfer 3, Sarah Tunstall 2, Stephanie Evans 1; Terang Mortlake: Jessica Baxter 3, Ellen-Rose Lee 1.
GOALS: Portland: Lauren Hockley 19, Sarah Tunstall 19; Terang Mortlake: Linda Clifford 18, Maddison Chesshire 6, Ellen-Rose Lee 1.
Camperdown 6, 9, 17, 25 (25) def by Warrnambool Div 1 9, 20, 29, 41 (41)
BEST: Camperdown: Chloe Davis 3, Brodie Humphrey 2, Emily Helmore 1; Warrnambool: India Thomas 2, Keele Hillas 1.
GOALS: Camperdown: Kirby Stonehouse 5, Ava Nolan 4; Warrnambool: Jessica Turland-Rhook 21, Ashley Evans 11, Keele Hillas 9.
North Warrnambool 12, 22, 28, 37 (37) def South Warrnambool 2, 4, 10, 15 (15)
BEST: North Warrnambool: Kim Wines 3; South Warrnambool: Catie Ragg 2.
GOALS: South Warrnambool: Maddy Goldsworthy 6.
Port Fairy 7, 16, 24, 35 (35) def by Koroit 10, 23, 35, 45 (45)
BEST: Port Fairy: Erin Giblin 3, Jessika Tobin-Salzman 2, Hilary Opperman 1; Koroit: Emily Batt 3, Rhiannon Everall 2, Meg Carlin 1.
GOALS: Port Fairy: Jessika Tobin-Salzman 27, Erin Giblin 8; Koroit: Meg Carlin 37, Emily Batt 5.
DIVISION TWO
Camperdown 7, 16, 20, 31 (31) def by Warrnambool 10, 19, 35, 45 (45)
BEST: Camperdown: Maggie Manson 3, Jessica Van den Eynde 2, Ava Nolan 1; Warrnambool: Sophie Morton 3, Jessica Perry 1.
GOALS: Camperdown: Jessica Van den Eynde 14, Ava Nolan 13, Maggie Conheady 4; Warrnambool: Jessica Perry 26, Sophie Morton 19.
Hamilton 6, 17, 26, 30 (30) def by Cobden 16, 21, 33, 48 (48)
BEST: Hamilton: Sharney Millard 3, Sophie Robinson 2; Cobden: Alice Dawson 2, Siobhan Casey 1.
GOALS: Hamilton: Tahlia Ross 21, Sophie Robinson 9; Cobden: Hannah Anderson 7.
North Warrnambool 3, 8, 19, 27 (27) def by South Warrnambool 6, 16, 27, 35 (35)
BEST: North Warrnambool: Tash Clark 2, Abby O'Brien 1; South Warrnambool: Sarah O'Donnell 3, Zoe Murrells 2, Ruby Couch 1.
GOALS: North Warrnambool: Grace Logan 15, Amy Hughes 7; South Warrnambool: Emily Veale 21, Zoe Murrells 11, Ailish Murfett 3.
Portland 12, 21, 28, 37 (37) def Terang Mortlake 10, 13, 20, 29 (29)
BEST: Portland: Janelle Lancaster 3, Megan Hol 1; Terang Mortlake: Tui Robertson 3, Ashleigh Hunger 2.
GOALS: Portland: Jenna Oborne 11, Megan Hol 4; Terang Mortlake: Kristy Crawley 19, Tui Robertson 10.
Port Fairy 7, 13, 20, 25 (25) drew with Koroit 5, 11, 18, 25 (25)
BEST: Port Fairy: Kym Goonan 3, Renae Taylor 1; Koroit: Naeve McKinnon 3, Rebecca Purcell 2, Aleisha Mugavin 1.
GOALS: Port Fairy: Ashlyn Kent 11, Alana Umbers 10, Lisa Ryan 4; Koroit: Sienna Batt 11, Kylie Grayland 10, Kirsty Purcell 4.
DIVISION THREE
Port Fairy 8, 15, 23, 32 (32) def Koroit 4, 9, 13, 16 (16)
BEST: Port Fairy: Stacey Dwyer 2, Laura Riordan 1; Koroit: Maddison Holley 3, Paris McInerney 2, Keely Waterson 1
GOALS: Port Fairy: Myra Murrihy 22, Grace Mitchem 6, Alice Leddin 4; Koroit: Georgia Lewis 12, Layla Thom 4.
Hamilton 7, 14, 18, 27 (27) def Cobden 5, 8, 14, 18 (18)
BEST: Hamilton: Jessica Beattie 3, Elizabeth Goodman 2, Ellen Casey 1; Cobden: Amy Kavenagh 3, Courtney Gatens 2, Jasmine Hickey 1.
GOALS: Hamilton: Elizabeth Goodman 20, Mikaela McCallum 4, Ebony Wilson 3; Cobden: Grace Dawson 7.
North Warrnambool 4, 5, 6, 12 (12) def by South Warrnambool Div 3 12, 24, 36, 41 (41)
BEST: North Warrnambool: Scarlett Waterfall 3, Gemma Rentsch 2, Elle Kermond 1; South Warrnambool: Jasmin Prewett 3, Juanita Russell 1.
GOALS: North Warrnambool: Elle Kermond 11, Ashlea Doran 1; South Warrnambool: Juanita Russell 20.
Camperdown 5, 8, 13, 17 (17) def by Warrnambool 11, 23, 29, 37 (37)
BEST: Camperdown: Rachael Giblett 3, Airlee Cole 2, Bernadette Bellman 1; Warrnambool: Lily Johnson 3, Molly Quadroy 2, Ruby Bell 1.
GOALS: Camperdown: Melanie Van den Eynde 10, Bernadette Bellman 1; Warrnambool: Molly Quadroy 21, Natasha Turland-Rhook 16.
Portland 8, 20, 30, 37 (37) def Terang Mortlake 6, 13, 17, 25 (25)
BEST: Portland: Fiona Arnott 3, Adeline Pritchard 2; Terang Mortlake: Chelsea Lucas 3, Zoe Barker 2, Amy Conheady 1.
GOALS: Terang Mortlake: Chelsea Lucas 19.
17 & UNDER
North Warrnambool 8, 17, 23, 31 (31) def by South Warrnambool 10, 20, 32, 36 (36)
BEST: South Warrnambool: Kate Noseda 2, Ailish Murfett 1.
GOALS: South Warrnambool: Ailish Murfett 25, Kate Noseda 11.
Portland 8, 18, 30, 36 (36) drew with Terang Mortlake 5, 15, 23, 36 (36)
BEST: Portland: Macey Hockley 2; Terang Mortlake: Ava Grundy 1.
Hamilton 11, 20, 30, 40 (40) def Cobden 13, 22, 36, 48 (48)
BEST: Hamilton: Ella Sevior 1; Cobden: Jessica Walsh 3.
GOALS: Hamilton: Ella Sevior 36; Cobden: Jessica Bouchier 23.
Port Fairy 2, 4, 6, 7 (7) def by Koroit 20, 40, 59, 79 (79)
BEST: Koroit: Scarlett O'Donnell 3, Matilda Sewell 2.
GOALS: Koroit: Meg Carlin 61, Sienna Batt 15.
Camperdown 12, 32, 60, 67 (67) def Warrnambool 6, 9, 14, 18 (18)
BEST: Camperdown: Mary Place 2.
GOALS: Camperdown: Mary Place 35, Sophie Conheady 10.
17 & UNDER RESERVES
North Warrnambool 1, 3, 4, 5 (5) def by South Warrnambool 12, 18, 23, 26 (26)
BEST: North Warrnambool: Scarlett Waterfall 3.
GOALS: North Warrnambool: Eden Sextus 2, Ellie Holden 1.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
