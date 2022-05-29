Russells Creek co-coach Danny Chatfield has praised his group's ability to adapt and respond in Saturday's thrilling win against Merrivale.
The Creekers looked down and out in the third versus fourth battle at Mack Oval - facing a 27-point deficit at half-time - but played some electric football in the third term to completely turn the game on its head.
Running out 11.7 (73) to 9.11 (65) winners, the delighted Creekers mentor told The Standard the message was simple at the main break.
"We needed to get back to basics, play man-on-man, be accountable, that's what Dylan (Herbertson) and I spoke about," he said.
"Dylan pulled out of the game, he was a late withdrawal, and it was good to have him beside me to see how the game was playing out despite it being disappointing him missing the game.
"The boys showed guts, determination and a bit of grit to come from behind I suppose."
Chatfield said the Tigers were by far the better team in the first half and hoped the group could take learnings from some lapses in play.
"Dylan and I as coaches, we speak about consistent four quarters efforts and we know we can do it, but it's just about getting it into the game plan," he said.
"If we can do it for four quarters all the time, who knows how far we can go, but we know it's a game of momentum.
"I don't think fitness is a worry, we can run the games out, but sometimes we find ourselves in those situations with little lapses. It's just about trying to drive belief in the playing group."
Creekers captain Taylem Wason was once again superb, Blake Rudland-Castles' terrific campaign continued while the consistent Jyran Chatfield slotted three.
