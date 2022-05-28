Voters are being urged to flock back to the polls to decide the state's top tourism towns.
Timboon and Port Fairy are among 18 towns that have been named finalists in the annual Victorian Tourism Awards.
Port Fairy has been named a finalist in the top small tourism town category, while Timboon is vying for the top tiny tourism town award.
Corangamite Shire councillor Kate Makin said last year's gold and silver podium rivals were in different categories this year.
"With the introduction of the Tiny Tourism Town category for towns with a population of less than 1500, the prize on the horizon for south-west Victoria is to win gold in both categories," Cr Makin said.
"That will bring some welcome promotional focus and recognition to local tourism operators as we head into the quiet season."
Cr Makin said the public vote made up a quarter of the total judging score at state level.
"We are urging residents and businesses to rally your family, friends and networks to vote for our towns and the regional visitor economy," she said.
The winning towns from each category will go on to represent Victoria in the Australian top tourism towns awards.
"Having the south-west represented in two categories would be a great result for accommodation, dining, retail and other tourism operators across the region," Cr Makin said.
"It would send a really inviting message to travellers that this is a fantastic part of the world to visit, stay and explore on their next holiday"
Victorians have until Tuesday, May 31, to vote for a town in each category.
All voters go in the draw to win a luxury weekend for two in Melbourne.
To read the south-west's application, including a blog, suggested two-day itinerary and Spotify playlist, and to vote, go to vtic.com.au/toptourismtown.
