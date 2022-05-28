Voters deliver sobering message

Mr Tehan ran a strong local campaign, he had the benefit of being part of the government so he was able to announce funding committed in the April federal budget during the campaign. He also pledged, if both he and the Coalition won, $28 million for roads, $6 million to help redevelop Warrnambool's Surf Life Saving Club and $3.2 million for Port Fairy's Gardens Oval facilities. He performed well in forums held across the electorate and was visible during the campaign. Yet his vote was down.

