A FREE community meal is being offered in Warrnambool's CBD each week ensuring those in need are not going hungry.
Brophy Family and Youth Services' Friday Feed has returned to the cafe at 210 Timor Street where meals and drinks are served at no fixed price.
Advertisement
It opens between 10am-1pm all year around.
Housing support and linkages program and team leader Leah McDonald said visitors could choose what they pay - or nothing at all.
"We felt a need for it because there wasn't a free community meal available on a Friday (with other services offering meals earlier in the week)," she said.
Ms McDonald said it offered a relaxed and welcoming cafe space that was non-judgemental.
"No matter who it is or the way that they present," she said.
"The difference from other community meals is that anybody is welcome.
"The feedback we get from those that come for a meal is the connections and companionship."
For the past two years the service couldn't run, with Friday's opening warming the community up with ham and cheese toasties, pumpkin soup and coffee.
The food is prepared and served by Warrnambool business Tasty Plate employees who live with a disability.
Also on site were qualified support workers.
The cafe ran for about six years before it stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms McDonald said with the reopening she hoped to see the rebuilding of strong connections between people because all community meals were closed for more than the past 12 months.
She said during this period, services continued to ensure those in need could access nutritious meals they could cook at home.
Tasty Treats also prepared ready-made frozen meals that could be reheated at home.
The difference from other community meals is that anybody is welcome.
The difference from other community meals is that anybody is welcome.- Leah McDonald
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.