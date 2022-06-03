Views sought on way forward for maternity services at Portland hospital

Portland District Health (PDH) is forming an advisory group on the future of maternity services at the hospital.
PDH interim chief executive officer Karena Prevett said the group would provide advice and insight into how the community experiences maternity care. "They will help us address the most valued elements of care in the redesign of our model at PDH," Ms Prevett said.
The health service is exploring alternative models to deliver safe, effective and sustainable birthing services in Portland.
Rural maternity consultant Fiona Faulks has been appointed to develop a maternity service model customised to best meet the needs of Portland and the region.
Ms Prevett said PDH was seeking expressions of interest from local people who want to be part of the process.
Ms Faulks has previously established effective maternity models in other parts of regional Victoria. draw on her vast experience to develop a sustainable model in Portland.
Members of the advisory group will represent the broader community through participation in consultation and meetings with PDH and external advisors to develop a maternity model that is innovative, sustainable, safe and woman-centred.
It is expected meetings will be held monthly for six months and then bi-annually to monitor and contribute to the ongoing operation of the new model.
Ms Prevett said PDH was seeking 6-8 members of the community for the key consumer advisory group.
"It is essential that we hear from women in our community to ensure the model that is developed best meets their needs into the future," she said. "We encourage local women to have their say as this is an important part of the process as we develop a sustainable maternity service."
People interested in joining the group are being asked to submit an expression of interest and brief description up to 250 words about how they would like to contribute.
Birthing services were suspended at the Portland hospital in March.
At the time Portland District Health announced it had "temporarily" paused its birthing services due to a shortage of midwives.
Expressions of interest can be registered through www.surveymonkey.com/r/EOIMaternityServicesCommunityAdvisoryGroup and close on Tuesday, June 7 2022.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
