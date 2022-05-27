The Standard

National Reconciliation Day ceremony held at Civic Green, Warrnambool on May 27

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 27 2022 - 6:29am, first published 4:30am
DANCE: Bungrie Ugle-Hagan and Kane Clarke from Framlingham performing at Warrnambool's Civic Green for National Reconciliation Week. Pictures: Lillian Altman

Education is key for Australians to learn about the country's Aboriginal people, says a Warrnambool resident involved in National Reconciliation Week (NRW).

