Education is key for Australians to learn about the country's Aboriginal people, says a Warrnambool resident involved in National Reconciliation Week (NRW).
Advertisement
At NRW celebrations on Warrnambool's Civic Green on Friday, Lynny Mast sang a personal sorry song she had written, to the Aboriginal people.
In line with the week's theme, 'Be Brave. Make Change', Ms Mast said small steps had been made but the history needed to be taught in schools. NRW is held annually from May 27 to June 3. "Right from the start, our children need to learn the true history of Australia," Ms Mast said.
The theme challenges all Australians to Be Brave and tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation so we can Make Change for the benefit of all Australians". It also encourages people to start making changes in their daily lives.
Ms Mast began writing Sorry Song in 2003 and only finished it in the past couple of years. "It took a long time to get the words right, for me, because it's my sorry song," she said.
"The hope is that other people might be able to sing the chorus or also feel like they can say sorry for what's happened in the past."
Warrnambool City Council mayor Vicki Jellie said the council was doing everything it could towards reconciliation in line with Reconciliation Australia.
Cr Jellie said 20 years ago, acknowledgement of the region's Aboriginal history wasn't there.
"We're starting to see more physical acknowledgement of our Aboriginal peoples and heritage around our city at Swan Reserve, Cannon Hill, Moyjil (Point Ritchie) and Wilmot Way (after indigenous man Wilmot Abraham)," she said.
"Other encouraging signs can be found in our kindergartens, in many ways we adults are playing catch up in the learning about our First Nations people - back in my day at school and kindergarten, we heard nothing.
"We've got a long way to go, but again, the steps forward have started to happen."
The day included an Australian and Aboriginal flag-raising ceremony, cultural dance and music performances and speeches.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.