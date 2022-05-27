Prosecution withdraws charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice

A Warrnambool man has copped a fine after police dropped a charge relating to the harassment of a witness the day before a contested hearing.
Daniel Rock, 33, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday.
He had been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and harassing a witness after police alleged he rang a female victim the day before a contested hearing into threatening text messages he sent her in 2017.
Police alleged Rock urged her to tell the court the messages were from another male called Jake, or Jacob.
But on Friday the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 25 years' jail, were withdrawn.
Rock instead pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting the victim and using a carriage service to harass.
In the text messages sent in 2017, Rock told the victim he would "put (her) in a hole".
"My name ain't Rock for no reason... I'll rock you.. I'll cut you in half," Rock said.
"You might find you go missing or your head gets cut cleaned off."
He was charged and placed on bail with a condition not to contact the victim, which he did the day before the contested hearing last year.
A police prosecutor said the man and the victim had a phone call for two-and-a-half minutes but the court wasn't told what was said.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said Rock had served 39 days in custody on remand on significant charges that had now been withdrawn.
He fined the man $1000 and did not record the time spent in jail.
A conviction was recorded.
