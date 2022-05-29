Port Fairy business offers seafood direct from boat to plate

When China banned Australian crayfish, Ken Schwarzenberg was facing an end to his livelihood.
Mr Schwarzenberg, who has been a cray fisherman for four decades, said he was struggling to sell his catch.
"When China stopped buying the crayfish we were virtually out of work," he said.
Mr Schwarzenberg and Peter Flanagan began selling crayfish locally.
Word spread and the two found their crayfish was in high demand.
"People were asking for other types of fish and it's just built up from there."
In January, the friends started their business Off the Boat from Mr Schwarzenberg's cray boat.
They catch crayfish, gummy shark and snapper. "We sell crayfish, prawns, oysters and a range of fresh fish," Mr Flanagan said.
Anything they don't catch themselves, they source from Portland.
Mr Schwarzenberg said the two had brought back a tradition that was phased out in Port Fairy three decades ago. "No one has sold off the boat for 30 years in Port Fairy," he said.
Mr Schwarzenberg said the response had been overwhelming. "It's been unbelievable," he said.
"We've got people lined up - especially in summer."
The business operated seven days over summer but the two have reduced their hours over winter.
"We've dropped back to four days in winter," Mr Flanagan said. "We open from Thursday to Sunday from 12pm to 4pm."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
