It's back to the drawing board for the Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club with the $6 million pledged by incumbent Liberal Dan Tehan off the table.
Mr Tehan announced a re-elected Coalition government would chip in $6 million for the $12.3 million project earlier this month but with Labor winning power, the club is exploring other avenues.
Club president John McNeil said the club was awaiting the result of an application to the Commonwealth's Building Better Regions fund.
He said the club, in conjunction with the Warrnambool City Council, applied for $6 million under that program in February.
"Obviously the game has changed," Mr McNeil said.
"We hope to get that funding."
Mr McNeil said the club would also lobby the state and federal governments for further funding.
"We're trying to engage Labor."
Mr McNeil said the club would press ahead with the plan because feedback from the community had shown a major upgrade of the facilities was overdue.
"The feedback has been phenomenal," Mr McNeil said. "It's clearly what the community wants."
Mr McNeil said he believed the club's facilities were in desperate need of upgrades.
"The foreshore has been tired and weary for a long time," Mr McNeil said.
"We need a purpose-built facility."
Mr Tehan said he would be lobbying for federal government funding for the project.
He said he hoped there would be an announcement on the Building Better Regions funding in June or July.
Mr Tehan had also pledged $3.2 million for an upgrade of Gardens Oval in Port Fairy.
Port Fairy Football Netball Club president Noel Black said the club had not received any official information about the pledge in recent days.
"We haven't heard anything official from Dan Tehan," Mr Black said.
"When we talk to him we will formulate our next move."
Mr Tehan said he would be lobbying for the state government to contribute more funding to the much-needed upgrade.
The state government announced in May it would provide $1.6 million to the club for a new pavilion.
Mr Black said the investment would allow the club to open up the facilities to a larger number of people.
"The club will be able to increase sporting activities for all genders, abilities and sporting interests, including introducing female football," Mr Black said at the time.
"We are all very excited.
"We would also like to thank the Moyne Shire for their support."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
